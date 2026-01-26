Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.58 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $34,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 228,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Zacks Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.