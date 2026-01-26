Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 292.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hovnanian Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $690.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $817.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.50 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.84 EPS.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and construction of residential properties. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, the company operates through a network of regional homebuilding divisions that design and deliver a range of housing solutions, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. Hovnanian combines land development, architectural design and construction services with in-house mortgage and insurance offerings to provide a comprehensive homebuying experience.

The company markets its communities under several branded product lines tailored to different buyer segments and price points.

