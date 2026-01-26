Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.84.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

