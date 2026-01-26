Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.5%

MRVL stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.