SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLB were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SLB by 47.4% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

In related news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

