Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $206,981,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,857,000 after acquiring an additional 279,377 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $9,247,071. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $188.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $222.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

