Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Knife River were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE KNF opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Knife River Corporation has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

