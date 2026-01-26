TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.3333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading began coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAT Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $52.54 on Monday. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $659.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.