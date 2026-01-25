Ping Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Grupo Supervielle makes up 0.6% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period.

SUPV opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

