Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $470.50 and last traded at $470.75. Approximately 11,036,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,786,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.44.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $580.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.89.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sandisk by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,480.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

