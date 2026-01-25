Investment House LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 1,868.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $1,727,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437.28. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,169 shares of company stock worth $8,457,951. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duolingo from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.50.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

