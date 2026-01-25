Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Stock Position Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 3.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $192,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,276.07. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.82 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

