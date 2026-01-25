Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,065.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $880.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.