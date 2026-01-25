Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Lightrock Netherlands B.V.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 2.1% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 196,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at $277,864,750. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,757 shares of company stock worth $46,869,301. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $258.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

