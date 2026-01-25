UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $449.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.37, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.