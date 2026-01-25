Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Critical Analysis

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 6 6 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus target price of $150.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SiteOne Landscape Supply”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $8.54 million 0.39 -$14.92 million N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.45 $123.60 million $3.08 47.93

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.98% 8.62% 4.30%

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Fusion Fuel Green on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

