iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,205,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 115,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.