Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 425,690 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $47,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $200,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.