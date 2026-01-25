Stantec (TSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston Acquires 4,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, with a total value of C$526,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. This represents a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$137.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$107.23 and a 1-year high of C$160.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$133.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.51.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.78%.The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.70.

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

