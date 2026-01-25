Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: CFG reported Q4 net income of $528M (up ~32% YoY) and EPS $1.13 (up ~36% YoY), beating expectations and showing revenue/fee strength that supports earnings momentum. Citizens Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income
- Positive Sentiment: Higher fee income and NII drove the profit jump and helped push shares to recent highs — an operational beat that underpins the bank’s improving revenue mix. Citizens Financial profit jumps on higher fee income, shares hit all-time high
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: CFG announced a $0.46 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.9%), payable Feb. 18 to holders of record Feb. 4 — supports income-focused buyers.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target increases: multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/outperform (Bank of America to $78; Argus to $72; DA Davidson to $73; KBW to $70), signaling renewed sell?side confidence in earnings trajectory and upside potential. Argus price target raise Benzinga coverage of analyst moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Business outlook/depth pieces: coverage highlights strategic moves — private bank expansion and technology initiatives that shape longer?term growth but are not immediate catalysts. CFG Q4 Deep Dive: Private Bank Expansion and Strategic Tech Initiatives Shape Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources: earnings-call transcript and analyst write?ups provide detail for modeling future quarters; useful for verifying management commentary vs. sell?side assumptions. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript Seeking Alpha analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction note: CFG reached a new one?year high on the earnings beat, which is context for today’s intraday moves. CFG Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking/technical pullback: after the strong run and multiple bullish analyst notes, some investors are locking in gains — this likely explains the downward price move despite fundamentally positive news.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of CFG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.