Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CFG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

