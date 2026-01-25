Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,951 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 39.7% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 765,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 217,546 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 194,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 177,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 138.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 175,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,385.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 109,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,927.22. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $783,567.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,213.50. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,951 shares of company stock valued at $925,756. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated Banc this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

