Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,235,000 after acquiring an additional 820,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 87.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,849 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 303,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,610. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key SoFi Technologies News

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.