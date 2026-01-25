Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 1,074 Shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 1,074 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $72,398.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,319.56. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Robert Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of CAVA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Johnson Rice set a $72.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Key Headlines Impacting CAVA Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage that encourages investors to consider CAVA may be supporting buying interest and short?term demand. Brokers Suggest Investing in Cava

Wall Street analyst coverage that encourages investors to consider CAVA may be supporting buying interest and short?term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain mixed: quarterly revenue grew ~20% year?over?year but CAVA slightly missed EPS estimates and carries a high valuation (P/E ~57). That combination can mute upside from positive headlines. CAVA profile & recent results

Recent fundamentals remain mixed: quarterly revenue grew ~20% year?over?year but CAVA slightly missed EPS estimates and carries a high valuation (P/E ~57). That combination can mute upside from positive headlines. Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insider sales occurred on Jan. 21: CEO Brett Schulman sold 21,650 shares, CFO Tricia Tolivar sold 2,204 shares, and several other insiders (including Kenneth Bertram, Kelly Costanza and Theodoros Xenohristos) also trimmed positions — all at an average price of $67.41. Large, coordinated insider selling from multiple executives can be perceived negatively by investors as a signal of reduced near?term insider conviction. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

A cluster of insider sales occurred on Jan. 21: CEO Brett Schulman sold 21,650 shares, CFO Tricia Tolivar sold 2,204 shares, and several other insiders (including Kenneth Bertram, Kelly Costanza and Theodoros Xenohristos) also trimmed positions — all at an average price of $67.41. Large, coordinated insider selling from multiple executives can be perceived negatively by investors as a signal of reduced near?term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage noted the stock underperforming while broader markets gained, which can attract short?term selling pressure and reinforce negative momentum after the insider disclosures. CAVA stock sinks as market gains

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

