Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after buying an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,123,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Teradyne
In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Key Teradyne News
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on TER to $260 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels. Bank of America Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported memory test sales of $128M (up 110% sequentially), which management and analysts attribute to AI-driven demand for HBM and DRAM — a near-term revenue tailwind for semiconductor test. TER’s Memory Test Sales Hit $128M
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces highlight two structural growth drivers (semiconductor test and AI-enabled robotics) that support a long-term bull case, but also flag TER’s premium valuation (high EV/aEBITDA multiple) that could amplify post-earnings volatility. Teradyne Has 2 Critical Megatrends Backing Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated analyst coverage pieces provide a range of views and price targets, underscoring mixed sentiment — helpful for gauging consensus but not a clear directional catalyst by itself. Demystifying Teradyne: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Teradyne’s strong multi-year share performance and whether current pricing already reflects that strength — useful context for investors evaluating further allocations. Is Teradyne (TER) Pricing Reflecting Its Strong Multi Year Share Price Performance
- Negative Sentiment: A deeper analysis warns the market is ignoring Teradyne’s cyclical end-market exposure and customer concentration; the piece calls Q4 FY25 guidance a critical inflection — if demand normalizes, earnings and stock could be pressured. Teradyne: The Market Is Ignoring The Cyclicality Of Its Business
- Negative Sentiment: News roundup noting TER “sank” while the broader market gained, reflecting investor jitters around near-term results and high valuation ahead of earnings. Teradyne (TER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains
Teradyne Price Performance
Teradyne stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $238.92.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.
The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.
