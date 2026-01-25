Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after buying an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,123,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $238.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

