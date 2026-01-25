TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $918,000 in Heartflow, Inc. $HTFL

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Heartflow Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Heartflow stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -17.77. Heartflow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Insider Transactions at Heartflow

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Lightcap bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,600. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

Featured Stories

