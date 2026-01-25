nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 180,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 788,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLight from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of nLight to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nLight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get nLight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LASR

Insider Buying and Selling at nLight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 66,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $2,399,844.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,855.68. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 31,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,190,867.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,285,020 shares in the company, valued at $85,711,100.20. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 141,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nLight by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,864,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,130,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in nLight by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLight by 377.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 835,720 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLight Stock Down 8.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

About nLight

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.