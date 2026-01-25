Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,020 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

