Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,697.12. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $357.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.58 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 target price (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

