Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 127,638 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 370.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 127,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Walnut Level Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 46.8% in the second quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in PPG Industries by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,863,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $124.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 5,200 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,290. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

