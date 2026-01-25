Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.65 Million Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley News Summary

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Sumitomo / Mitsui bought a sizeable block of Berkley shares over Jan. 20–21 (roughly 630,000 shares, ~ $42–$43M total), increasing its stake and signaling institutional confidence/support for the stock. Mitsui Sumitomo buys Berkley (WRB) shares worth $42.6m

Major shareholder Sumitomo / Mitsui bought a sizeable block of Berkley shares over Jan. 20–21 (roughly 630,000 shares, ~ $42–$43M total), increasing its stake and signaling institutional confidence/support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview outlining expectations for WRB’s Q4 results (premium growth, investment income and underwriting performance are items to watch). This is useful context ahead of results but isn’t a direct catalyst until earnings are reported. W.R. Berkley Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings

Zacks published an earnings preview outlining expectations for WRB’s Q4 results (premium growth, investment income and underwriting performance are items to watch). This is useful context ahead of results but isn’t a direct catalyst until earnings are reported. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets remain mixed (Buy/Hold/Sell split); consensus rating is around “Reduce” with an average target near the low- to mid?$70s — keep an eye on how individual shops adjust targets after earnings.

Analyst coverage and price targets remain mixed (Buy/Hold/Sell split); consensus rating is around “Reduce” with an average target near the low- to mid?$70s — keep an eye on how individual shops adjust targets after earnings. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded WRB to a Sell and cut its price target sharply to $55 from $77, a move that likely pressured sentiment and contributed to selling pressure. TD Cowen downgrades W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) to a Sell

TD Cowen downgraded WRB to a Sell and cut its price target sharply to $55 from $77, a move that likely pressured sentiment and contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near?term quarterly and FY EPS forecasts for WRB (multiple cuts to Q4/Q1–Q3 2026–27 and FY2026–27 estimates), lowering expected earnings momentum — this reduces near?term upside to the stock absent stronger underwriting/investment results.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 368,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,641,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 54,589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,313,187.84. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,782,916 shares of company stock valued at $399,073,250. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

