iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $751,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 price target (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.21.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,650 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.69, for a total transaction of $7,100,248.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,675,409.21. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,955 shares of company stock worth $24,072,733 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $357.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

