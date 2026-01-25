Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.