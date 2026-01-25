Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 36,730 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $472,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2,389.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,443 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,658,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

