CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,340,294.16. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,048 shares of company stock valued at $34,509,857. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $452.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.12, a PEG ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

