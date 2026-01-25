Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinix from $965.00 to $959.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.64.

Shares of EQIX opened at $791.27 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $953.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $15,366,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

