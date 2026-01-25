Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,425,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,865,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 126,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,762,000 after buying an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $196.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

