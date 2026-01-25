Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F5 were worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $8,939,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in F5 by 10.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 44.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 105.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $291,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,910.19. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about F5

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect F5 to beat or at least print resilient metrics in the coming Q1 release; commentary highlights the company’s history of earnings surprises and favorable metric-level projections that could support upside if results and guidance come in strong. Read More.

Analysts expect F5 to beat or at least print resilient metrics in the coming Q1 release; commentary highlights the company’s history of earnings surprises and favorable metric-level projections that could support upside if results and guidance come in strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Preview pieces are flagging the upcoming Q1 report as a catalyst — if F5 repeats its recent earnings-beat pattern or raises forward assumptions, sentiment and the stock could recover from the current pullback. Read More.

Preview pieces are flagging the upcoming Q1 report as a catalyst — if F5 repeats its recent earnings-beat pattern or raises forward assumptions, sentiment and the stock could recover from the current pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares at roughly $262.7 on Jan. 20 — part of a sequence of routine sales; such disposals are often portfolio management and not a definitive signal on company fundamentals. Read More.

Insider activity: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares at roughly $262.7 on Jan. 20 — part of a sequence of routine sales; such disposals are often portfolio management and not a definitive signal on company fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched or solicited participation in securities class actions following F5’s disclosure of a material cybersecurity incident (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and the company’s guidance hit — litigation risk and potential settlements could be costly and create headline-driven volatility. Read More.

Multiple law firms have launched or solicited participation in securities class actions following F5’s disclosure of a material cybersecurity incident (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and the company’s guidance hit — litigation risk and potential settlements could be costly and create headline-driven volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff firm notices (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) are circulating and reminding investors of a Feb. 17, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — continued legal solicitations keep the issue in the news and increase the odds of protracted litigation and settlement costs. Read More.

Additional plaintiff firm notices (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) are circulating and reminding investors of a Feb. 17, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — continued legal solicitations keep the issue in the news and increase the odds of protracted litigation and settlement costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Firms highlighting alleged investor harm point to the prior share decline after the breach disclosure; until the company resolves the revenue impact and legal exposure, valuation may face downward pressure and elevated volatility. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $259.26 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.37.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.