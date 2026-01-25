Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 124.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,456,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,636,000 after buying an additional 96,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 572,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,531,000 after acquiring an additional 95,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.61 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

