iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,501 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

