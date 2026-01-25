iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 560.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $118.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

