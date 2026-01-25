iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 234.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 272.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $187.16 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $179.89 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

