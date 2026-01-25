Strs Ohio Sells 19,080 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cencora were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 638.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 3,975.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $353.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.71 and a 1-year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

