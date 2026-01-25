iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,334,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $2,644,007,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,488,396 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,130.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,077.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.