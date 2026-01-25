Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,121,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,521. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha previews Regeneron’s Q4 and expects an earnings beat and a strong 2026, maintaining a Buy rating and noting the shares have rallied >16% since the author’s prior note — this supports upside if results meet or exceed guidance. Read More.

Seeking Alpha previews Regeneron’s Q4 and expects an earnings beat and a strong 2026, maintaining a Buy rating and noting the shares have rallied >16% since the author’s prior note — this supports upside if results meet or exceed guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Regeneron has the right setup to beat upcoming earnings (Earnings “ESP”/estimates upside), which could trigger further upside if the company reports above-consensus results. Read More.

Zacks says Regeneron has the right setup to beat upcoming earnings (Earnings “ESP”/estimates upside), which could trigger further upside if the company reports above-consensus results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on REGN from $750 to $875 and kept an “outperform” call — a material analyst upgrade that increases implied upside and can support buying interest. Read More.

Evercore ISI raised its price target on REGN from $750 to $875 and kept an “outperform” call — a material analyst upgrade that increases implied upside and can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat aggregation (reported on DefenseWorld/American Banking News) shows an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” across ~28 brokerages, indicating broad analyst conviction that could limit downside absent a negative print. Read More.

MarketBeat aggregation (reported on DefenseWorld/American Banking News) shows an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” across ~28 brokerages, indicating broad analyst conviction that could limit downside absent a negative print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reminders that Regeneron will release quarterly earnings on Friday — serves as the immediate event risk/reward driver; expect heightened volume and larger intraday moves around the report. Read More.

Reminders that Regeneron will release quarterly earnings on Friday — serves as the immediate event risk/reward driver; expect heightened volume and larger intraday moves around the report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks compares REGN with Illumina (ILMN) on valuation — useful context for investors weighing sector alternatives, but not an immediate catalyst for REGN alone. Read More.

Zacks compares REGN with Illumina (ILMN) on valuation — useful context for investors weighing sector alternatives, but not an immediate catalyst for REGN alone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights two medical names that could beat earnings (including REGN), which reinforces market attention on earnings-season upside but is not new company-specific data. Read More.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

REGN opened at $753.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.