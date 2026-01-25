Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,324.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,716,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,519,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1%

XEL stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Featured Stories

