Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $4.38

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.3833.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 212,072 shares in the company, valued at $950,082.56. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 57,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $260,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,303,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,717.50. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,206 shares of company stock worth $2,952,015. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $76,260,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $294,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315,289 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.