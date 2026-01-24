Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cleanspark

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 3.47.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.