Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $161.00 price objective on Materion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $135.20 on Friday. Materion has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $444.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,874.48. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 182.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Materion by 2,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Stories

