Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 26.51%.The firm had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $65.59.
Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on CBSH
Key Stories Impacting Commerce Bancshares
Here are the key news stories impacting Commerce Bancshares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Commerce reported $1.01 EPS (above the $0.99 consensus) and record quarterly revenue driven by net interest income and fee income growth—evidence the core business is performing well. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.01 (Press Release)
- Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and healthy margins: Revenue rose ~6.5% year-over-year with a net margin near 26.5% and ROE around 15.7%, supporting earnings power and dividend/buyback capacity. Commerce Bancshares beats Q4 expectations on record revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/analyst context: Several write-ups note the stock’s lower price and relatively modest P/E (around 12.7), framing recent weakness as a potential buying opportunity if capital deployment and earnings trends continue. Is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Offering Value After Recent Share Price Weakness?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric review available: Analysts and coverage pieces compare key metrics to estimates and prior-year results to help investors assess sustainability of NII and fee trends versus credit trends. Compared to Estimates, Commerce (CBSH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Reserve build weighed on reaction: The stock dipped after the quarter because the bank increased credit loss provisions—investors worry higher reserves could pressure future profitability despite the revenue beat. CBSH Q4 Earnings Beat as Revenues Rise, Stock Dips on High Provisions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,397,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after buying an additional 73,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 475,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,368,000 after acquiring an additional 561,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,194,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.
The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce Bancshares
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.