Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 26.51%.The firm had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.86 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,397,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after buying an additional 73,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 475,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,368,000 after acquiring an additional 561,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,194,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

