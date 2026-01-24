Fastenal Company $FAST Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.85. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

